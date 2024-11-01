Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Vettaiyan’ to release on Prime Video on Nov 8

New Delhi: Superstar Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Tamil action-drama ‘Vettaiyan’ is all set to release on Prime Video on November 8.

Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

“Vettaiyan” will be available on the streamer in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“Vettaiyan” revolves around SP Athiyan (Rajinikanth), a maverick police officer renowned for his uncompromising approach to investigation and police justice.

Following a failed operation that results in the tragic loss of an innocent life, Athiyan is forced to confront the repercussions of his ruthless methods. As Athiyan navigates a tangled web of criminal activities and internal conflicts, he faces a profound moral dilemma, redefining his beliefs about justice and redemption.