Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on Rs 9 crore case : ‘It was never about money’

Hyderabad: Popular Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is known for making audiences laugh with his comic timing. But recently, the actor has been in the news for a serious legal matter. Speaking about the Rs. 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case against him, Rajpal described the issue as more of an “ego clash” than just a financial dispute.

The case is connected to a loan taken years ago for one of his film projects. According to Rajpal, the money was borrowed on trust and friendly terms. He said there was no intention to cheat on anyone. However, over time, the situation became complicated and turned into a legal battle.

Earlier this year, the actor even spent time in Tihar Jail after failing to clear the dues completely. Later, he was granted interim bail. During a recent press conference, Rajpal spoke emotionally about the matter. He said he was ready to repay the amount but felt the issue became bigger because of personal differences and misunderstandings.

In fact, during the interaction, his lawyer interrupted him while he was explaining his side. The moment showed how sensitive and tense the situation still is. Despite the controversy, Rajpal maintained that he respects the law and will continue to fight the case legally.

The actor also shared that he has several projects lined up and remains focused on his career. Known for his roles in hit comedy films, Rajpal has a strong fan following across the country. Many of his supporters believe this phase will pass and that he will bounce back stronger.

For now, all eyes are on how the legal case unfolds and how the beloved comedian writes his next chapter, both personally and professionally.