Comedian Raju Srivastava died in Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 58, his family said .Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

In this file photo posted on @narendramodi twitter on Sept. 21, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with comedian Raju Srivastava. Srivastava died after 41 days in Delhi hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

Kanpur: Fans of comedian Raju Srivastava gather outside his residence to mourn his demise, in Kanpur, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Srivastava died on Wednesday after more than 40 days in a Delhi hospital at the age of 58.

New Delhi: In this file photo dated July 31, 2015 comedian Raju Srivastava at Parliament house complex in Delhi. Srivastava died after 41 days in Delhi hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.