Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition uproar

As proceedings began, papers were laid on the table of the House and Opposition members demanded that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge be allowed to speak.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Rajya Sabha chairperson CP Radha Krishanan
Rajya Sabha chairperson CP Radha Krishanan

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday, July 31, shortly after meeting at 11 am, amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.

As proceedings began, papers were laid on the table of the House and Opposition members demanded that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge be allowed to speak.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan later permitted Kharge to speak, but ruled that no notices under Rule 267 will be admitted after the Leader of Opposition sought to raise some issues under the provision.

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Opposition members then raised slogans, including on the paper leaks issue, and on the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Amid the protests, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Opposition of indulging in “sadak-chhap” politics and “playing with the dignity of the House”.

“They’re doing sadak-chhap politics, playing with the dignity of the House. Democracy is being destroyed,” Chouhan said.

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As the sloganeering continued, the Chairman adjourned the House for the day. The Upper House will meet next on Monday, August 3.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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