RAK jobs fair provides opportunities for over 850 Emiratis

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Jobs and Internships Festival, hosted by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research in Ras Al Khaimah, commenced on Friday and will continue through September 16, 2023.

The first day of the event saw resounding success, providing an unprecedented array of opportunities to over 850 Emirati job seekers and uniting more than 60 prominent private sector companies. With the second day yet to unfold, this two-day Festival stands as a testament to Ras Al Khaimah’s unwavering commitment to nurturing local talent and invigorating the job market.

The Festival commenced with an official opening ceremony, featuring welcoming remarks by Mohammad Omran Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Al Qasimi Foundation. “I am delighted to open this inaugural event that aims to empower hundreds of ambitious Emiratis, serving as a bridge between global and local prospects and talented job seekers. Together, we forge the path for Ras Al Khaimah’s next generation of leaders”, said Omran Al Shamsi.

The primary goal of the Festival is to connect talented Emirati individuals with diverse backgrounds to opportunities in the private sector. In a job market that is constantly evolving, this Festival played a pivotal role in matching the skills and aspirations of Emirati job seekers with the needs of prospective employers.

Mira Zakharia, Senior Director, Human Resources, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, commented, “Our mission is to develop the Emirate’s tourism sector and position Ras Al Khaimah as a destination of the future driven by sustainability and responsible tourism. This also means supporting the development of talent and Emiratisation in the industry. This festival is a testament to Ras Al Khaimah’s dedication to nurturing local talent and we are honored to play a part in it.”

The event, held at Hilton Garden Inn, Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed participation of organisations from a diverse range of sectors, including tourism and hospitality, banking, engineering, finance and accounting, media and design, technology, trading, real estate, and more.

Leading companies taking part in the Festival included Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), RAKBANK, RAK Hospitality Holding, RAK Gas, RAK Economic Zone, RAK International Airport, PwC Middle East, Deloitte, Global Human Capital Group (GHCG), Marjan, Andersen UAE, Hunter and Haris Estate, The Ritz-Carlton, Anantara Hotel, National Food Products Company, University of Bolton, Halliburton Worldwide Services, and more.

Moreover, a series of empowering workshops were activated to enhance the job-seeking skills of attendees. Participants were offered insights into CV writing, interview techniques, and avenues for career progression. These workshops, led by experts from the Al Qasimi Foundation, Andersen UAE, and National Food Products Company (NFPC), provided valuable guidance to job seekers.

