Rakesh Tikait reacts strongly over mandir-masjid picture at India TV’s Chunav Manch

New Delhi: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday reacted strongly over the mandir-masjid picture in the background of India TV’s Chunav Munch.

During the discussion over the farmer issue, Tikait pointed at the picture and said, “aap kiska prachaar kar rahe ho? (Who are you promoting?)”. He also said that pen and camera are being guarded by gun.

Earlier, in another interview, he said, “The (election) issues are farmers, unemployed youth and inflation for the middle class. But efforts are being made to polarise Hindu-Muslim voters through regular statements on Jinnah and Pakistan. But, this will not work out for those doing it and will instead harm them”.

Asked if he would campaign against the BJP, the Bhartiya Kisan Union leader, who was a prominent face of the year-long stir against the three farm laws at Delhi borders, said he had no such plans.

“I am not a politician, I stay away from political parties. I only talk about the issues of farmers and urge people to question their leaders. I will continue to raise the issue of farmers, he said.

“In Uttar Pradesh, farmers are going through troubled times. Not only farmers here get less value for their produce, they are also forced to pay exorbitant rates of electricity,” he added.

Refusing to predict the winner of the upcoming polls, Tikait claimed farmers were not happy with the present dispensation and this will reflect in the results.

“I cannot comment on where the election is headed or which party will come out victorious. However, the farmers I meet are not happy with the current state of affairs. What further troubles them is that their children have no avenues of employment. I think the farmers and locals will keep these things in mind when they vote,” he said.

The politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh will witness seven-phase voting starting February 10. The results will be declared on March 10 along with other poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttrakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

With inputs from agencies