Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Rakhi Sawant is back in headlines, but this time, it’s not for her usual antics or controversial statements. Rakhi has confirmed that she is all set to tie the knot for the third time.

Rakhi will marry Pakistani actor, producer, and police officer Dodi Khan. Speaking to News18, she expressed her excitement, saying, “He is my love. We love each other. He is from Pakistan. I am from India, so we will have a love marriage.”

Rakhi Sawant, Dodi Khan’s Wedding details

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Rakhi revealed that her wedding will be a grand affair. She shared, “Manish Malhotra ji is designing my wedding gown, and my brother Karan Johar ji will design my husband’s outfit. Karan Johar ji will also do my Kanyadaan.”

Talking about the scale of the celebrations, she added, “My previous wedding had no haldi or mehendi ceremonies. This time, I will match the grandeur of Ambani’s wedding! Their wedding lasted a year, mine will go on for one to two years.”

Dodi Khan also took to Instagram on Sunday to ask Rakhi, “Should I bring the baraat to India or Dubai? Love you.”

Her previous marriages

Rakhi was previously married to Adil Khan Durrani, but their marriage ended in 2023 after she accused him of domestic violence, extramarital affairs, and financial mishandling. Adil was arrested in February 2023 and spent five months in jail before being released. Before Adil, Rakhi was married to Ritesh Singh, whom she wed in 2019 and divorced in 2022.