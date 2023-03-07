Rakhi Sawant buys car, new home in Dubai [Video]

Mumbai: ‘Queen of controversies’ and actress Rakhi Sawant is leaving no chance to make headlines. She is back in news once again, this time for her recent revelation that she has bought a house and a car in Dubai. Rakhi was spotted at the airport by paparazzi on Monday, where she spoke about her latest investments.

During her interaction with media persons, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she had bought a house and a car in Dubai. She also said that she is looking forward to spending more time in the city as she has also opened an acting academy in Dubai, which will provide training to aspiring actors and actresses. Watch the video below.

This is second property in Dubai. In June last year, Rakhi Sawant had given a tour of her first home in the city which is all things luxurious. In her Instagram video, Rakhi gave us glimpses of her beautiful bedroom, living area, kitchen and much more. She also takes the viewers to her dressing room which was decorated in gold and white. Her luxurious home has muted and earthy shades of blues, greys and pinks. The well tucked curtains, cute cushions and some art pieces in golden color makes her apartment a royal one.

Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines since her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani, which ended in controversy. The actress had filed an FIR against her husband, accusing him of mishandling her funds and domestic violence post which got arrested.