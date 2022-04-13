Rakhi Sawant receives swanky BMW X1 as gift. Guess the price

Mumbai: Actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant is on cloud nine as she bought home swanky new wheels — BMW X1 on Tuesday. As mentioned by the Bigg Boss 15 contestant in her Instagram post, she received the luxurious car as a gift from her friends Adil and Shelly. It is reportedly worth around Rs 50 lakhs.

Rakhi shared a video to show off her new car on her social media. The video shows her standing with her car keys and cutting a BMW-theme cake along with her friends. She wrote, “My new car gifted by my @shellylather.” She is seen in her new golden braided hairdo, floral black top and blue denims, standing with the keys of her new car. Her friend gives her a hug and as she shows off the keys while standing in front of the swanky car. She then cuts a white cake with BMW logo on it.

In another video, Rakhi Sawant can be seen taking her car on a first ride.

Scores of fans chimmed to the comments sections and congratulated her.

On the professional front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 where was in top 6. She entered with her husband Ritesh. The couple parted ways after coming out of the house. Rakhi also did a couple of music videos post her BB 15 stint.