Rakhi Sawant shares video from Madinah – Watch

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events, the entertainment world’s ‘Queen of Controversies,’ Rakhi Sawant, has embarked on a religious journey to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. She jetted off to Saudi Arabia on Friday morning and is currently in the city of Madinah.

Rakhi Sawant’s Instagram account, which was hacked and was unavailable yesterday, has now been restored. Taking to her photo-sharing handle, she shared a mesmerizing video capturing the breathtaking view of the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi from the window of her hotel room.

Watch the video below.

In a video that was shared by the popular Bollywood paparazzi account Viral Bhayani on Instagram on Friday wherein Rakhi can be seen in a flight and informing fans about heading to Mecca. She said, “Assalamualaikum. Mein bahaut khush naseeb hun k aaj mein pehli baar Umrah jaa rahi hun. Aur mera bulawa aaya hai. Mein itni khush hun. aap sab mujhe dua mein yaad rakhein, mein sabke liye dua karungi. (“Assalamualaikum. I am very fortunate that today I am going for Umrah for the first time. And I have been invited. I am so happy. Please remember me in your prayers, I will pray for everyone.)”

Rakhi Sawant is ruling headlines these days. She tied the knot with Adil Khan Durrani in 2022 after accepting Islam. She even changed her name to Fatima. However, their relationship fell apart when she accused him of extra-marital affairs, sexual harassment and physical abuse.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani marriage photos (Instagram)

The estranged couple hit the spotlight again, capturing media attention following Adil Khan Durrani’s release from jail. In a controversial twist, Adil has raised accusations against Rakhi Sawant, reigniting the controversy between them. Their ongoing public feud has drawn widespread criticism and is currently one of the most talked about topics in the media circles.