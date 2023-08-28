Rakhi Sawant to Hina Khan: List of TV celebs who performed Umrah

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant is currently making headlines for performing her first Umrah. Several pictures and videos of the controversial personality from the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah have taken internet by storm.

Rakhi Sawant with Waahid Ali Khan (Instagram)

However, she is not the only celeb from telly world to undertake this profound pilgrimage. Numerous other television stars, including Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, have also fulfilled their dreams of performing Umrah in recent times.

Let’s have a look at all the television stars who have performed Umrah.

TV Stars Who Performed Umrah In Past

1. Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh with his parents (Instagram)

Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu performed his first Umrah with his family members in February this year.

2. Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair (Instagram)

Popular television actress and influencer Jannat Zubair, who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, performed her first Umrah in December 2022. The actress was accompanied by her family.

3. Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Instagram)

In March this year, TV diva Hina Khan performed her ‘first ever’ Umrah. She was accompanied by her mother and brother.

4. Gauahar Khan

Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan during their holy trip (Instagram)

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan along with her husband Zaid Darbar and their families went to the holy place in April 2022. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, shared several, glimpses on their social media from their Umrah trip in Ramzan.

5. Sana Khan

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas (Instagram)

Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad have performed Umrah multiple times. Sana’s last visit to Makkah was in February this year when she was pregnant with her first child. She welcomed her baby boy ‘Tariq’ in July.

6. Aly Goni and Asim Riaz

Aly Goni and Asim Riaz (Twitter)

Telly world’s two popular personalities Aly Goni and Asim Riaz performed their Umrah together in Ramzan this year. Aly had even took a break from acting and jetted off to Saudi with his childhood friend Asim Riaz for the pilgrimage. The actor even said that his biggest dream was to visit the holy city of Makkah.