Raksha Bandhan turns tragic as Telangana sisters bid brothers farewell

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Poojita ties a rakhi to Naveen
Poojita ties a rakhi to Naveen

Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan signifies the sacred bond between brothers and sisters and serves as a reminder that siblings are protectors of each other. This year, the festival turned gloomy for two sisters who bid a final farewell to their brothers in Telangana.

In the first incident, in Rangareddy district, a woman tied a rakhi to her 24-year-old brother, who died of electrocution on Friday, August 28. The deceased, identified as Naveen, was being taken for his final rites when his sister, Poojitha, tied the rakhi to his hand and bid him farewell.

A similar incident occurred in Bhadradri Kothagudem, where a woman tied a rakhi to her brother, who was reportedly murdered by a gang of seven people over an old rivalry on Thursday, August 27.

Subhan Bakery

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the deceased, Simhadri Shiva Kumar, 28, was a native of Gandhi Bomma Centre in Manuguru. Ahead of the final rites on Friday, Kumar’s sister, Pallavi, tied a rakhi to his hand and bid him farewell.

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