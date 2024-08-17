Rakul Preet, Jackky’s split: Astrologer’s old prediction resurfaces

Hyderabad: Venu Swamy has become a household name for his predictions about celebrities. Initially gaining fame for his accurate predictions, he has since faced backlash, leading him to announce that he would stop making predictions about celebrities. Despite this, his name continues to appear in the headlines.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani: A Prediction That Didn’t Come True

Venu Swamy also predicted issues for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, stating that their star signs, Gemini and Capricorn, are not compatible for marriage. He predicted their engagement would be called off and the relationship would end in a breakup. However, the couple defied this prediction and are happily married, living a peaceful life.

Controversial Predictions About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Recently, Venu Swamy predicted that actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala’s horoscopes don’t match. He suggested that if they marry, they might separate in 2027 due to issues involving another woman. This prediction sparked a lot of criticism and further fueled the controversy surrounding his work.

Venu Swamy first gained widespread attention when he accurately predicted the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu years ago. This prediction brought him fame, but also criticism from those who felt his insights were too invasive.

Old Predictions Resurface: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Venu Swamy’s older predictions are now going viral on social media. Last year, he predicted that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, a beloved couple in Tamil cinema and now parents to twin boys, would face separation and divorce. This prediction has caused concern among their fans.