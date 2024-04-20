Rallies held in Iran to support last week’s retaliatory strikes against Israel

Tehran: Iranians have staged nationwide rallies to express support for the country’s retaliatory strikes against Israeli targets last week, media reported.

In Tehran, demonstrators marched almost 1 km from the University of Tehran to Enghelab Square. They carried placards featuring slogans against Israel and the US, expressing support for the strikes launched on the night of April 13, Xinhua news agency reported.

The procession also demonstrated solidarity with the Palestinians, asserting that Palestine would be “liberated”.

Similar rallies were also held in other cities, including Tabriz, Mashhad, and Isfahan, where participants called Iran’s drone and missile attacks “legitimate defence”.

Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones toward Israel last Saturday, in response to the Israeli airstrike on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital city of Damascus on April 1, which killed seven Iranians, including two veteran commanders.