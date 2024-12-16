Rally held in Hyderabad against minority attacks in Bangladesh

Hyderabad: The Hindu Jana Jagrithi Samithi, a city-based organization, took out a rally in Cyberabad on Monday, December 15, to condemn the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Around 200 people including women participated in the protest rally which began from Botanical Gardens to Shilparamam in the evening.

Participants raised slogans denouncing the Bangladesh government and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take tough steps to protect the Hindus in Bangladesh. They demanded the Union government to stop all exports to Bangladesh from India.

Participants asked Hindus worldwide to unite and raise their voice for the Bangladesh minorities who are allegedly facing persecution since the new interim government was formed after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country.