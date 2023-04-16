Rally in Pulivendula to protest Bhaskar Reddy’s arrest by CBI

Kadapa: A rally was organised in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district on Sunday to protest the arrest of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy’s father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy by the CBI in Y. S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Bhaskar Reddy from his residence in Pulivendula and shifted him to Hyderabad, where he will be produced before a magistrate.

Bhaskar Reddy’s supporters took out a rally in the town to protest against the arrest. Shops and business establishments also remained closed as a mark of protest.

A rally was held from R&B Guest House to the Old Bus Stand. Wearing black badges, Bhaskar Reddy’s supporters staged a protest on Kadapa-Tadipatri highway. The protestors set afire an effigy to protest against what they call the biased approach of the CBI.

MLA R. Shivaprasad Reddy alleged that the CBI was targeting Avinash Reddy’s family members instead of taking action against the guilty.

Municipal Chairman Varaprasad also participated in the protest and condemned Bhaskar Reddy’s arrest.

Meanwhile, former MLA Vardarajula Reddy criticized YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for organising rallies and staging protests. He said the CBI acted as per law to arrest Bhaskar Reddy but it was surprising that the ruling party organised the protest.

The CBI has booked Bhaskar Reddy for criminal conspiracy, murder and for causing disappearance of evidence.