Hyderabad: Sometimes, one big movie can change an actor’s whole career. For Ram Charan, that movie was RRR. After the success of RRR, he became famous not just in India, but all over the world. The movie even won an Oscar, and people everywhere started following Ram Charan.

Ram Charan Becomes a Global Star

After RRR, Ram Charan got offers from big film industries. His fan following grew a lot. He became a global star. Recently, a wax statue of Ram Charan was made at Madame Tussauds in London, which is a big honor for any actor.

Netflix’s New Project

Netflix already made a behind-the-scenes documentary called RRR: Behind and Beyond. And the latest buzz is that now, they are secretly working on a new documentary just about Ram Charan. They have been filming for the last six months. The team also took special videos at Ram Charan’s house during a fan meet when his movie Game Changer was released.

This documentary will show the real side of Ram Charan—his journey, his struggles, and how he became so famous. Fans are very excited to see this on Netflix.

Ram Charan’s story shows how one movie can take an actor to the next level. With this Netflix documentary, fans will get to know more about his personal and professional life. From Tollywood to the world stage, Ram Charan is truly shining bright.

Upcoming Movies

Ram Charan was last seen in the film Game Changer. His next movie is Peddi, a sports drama with Janhvi Kapoor, set to release in March 2027. He is also in talks for a mythological movie with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, possibly starring Vijay Deverakonda too.