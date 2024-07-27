Ram Charan attends Paris Olympics opening ceremony with family

Paris: Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, and his parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, were among the attendees at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Friday, the ‘RRR’ actor dropped a dapper solo selfie where he sported a blazer, hat, and sunglasses for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Upasana posted several photos from the event, despite the rain, capturing the family’s experience at the ceremony.

In her posts, Upasana also included a video of Chiranjeevi and Surekha walking through the streets of Paris, adding a personal touch to their memorable trip.

For the first time in the history of the Summer Games, the opening ceremony of the Olympics was held outside the stadium.

The spectacular opening ceremony broke away from the convention by taking place outside the stadium.

Leading the Indian team were two-time medallist, PV Sindhu and five-time Olympian Sharath Kamal. This is the first time in the summer event’s history that participants have sailed through a river to enter the Olympics.

The iconic French midfielder Zinedine Zidane made an appearance in a pre-recorded video carrying the Olympic flame to kickstart the opening ceremony. From Stade de France, he sprinted and carried the flame.

Before the Parade of Nations, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, were introduced at the Trocadero.

The 2024 Summer Olympics began on July 26 and will conclude on August 11 this year.