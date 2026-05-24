Ram Charan calls Jasprit Bumrah a footballer, Then says sorry

Hyderabad: Actor Ram Charan found himself at the centre of a viral social media moment after making a funny mix-up during the grand music launch of Peddi in Bhopal. The actor later apologised publicly to Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah and called it an honest mistake.

What did Ram Charan say about Jasprit Bumrah?

During an interactive session at the event, Ram Charan was asked to describe some of India’s most popular cricketers in one line.

He called Sachin Tendulkar a “long legendary run”, described MS Dhoni as “calm and cool”, called Rohit Sharma“everybody’s man”, and said Virat Kohli means “fire”.

However, when Bumrah’s name came up, Ram Charan accidentally mixed up cricket and football while praising him. The unexpected comment quickly became viral content online, with fans sharing memes and funny reactions.

#RamCharan Gets Confused Between Sunil Chhetri and Jasprit Bumrah 😄#JaspritBumrah – I am your biggest fan. I love football, and you've taken it to greater heights. Love you, sir. ❤️#PEDDI pic.twitter.com/8EU3TRn7Z7 — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) May 23, 2026

Ram Charan issues apology after viral moment

Soon after the video spread across social media, Ram Charan posted an apology and clarified that it happened due to excitement and the crowd atmosphere.

Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes.



Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up – it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd 🙏🏼



I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when… — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 23, 2026

The actor said he sometimes gets confused with names and called it a genuine human error. He also added that he has huge respect for Bumrah and admires the way the fast bowler continues to make India proud with his performances.

Fans react with memes and jokes

The clip sparked thousands of reactions online. Many users turned the moment into memes, while others took it lightly and called it a harmless slip of the tongue.

Some fans even recalled earlier interviews where people close to Ram Charan had joked that he occasionally forgets names during public interactions.

Despite the viral mix-up, the excitement around Peddi remains strong. The sports action drama stars Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor and has generated strong attention across languages ahead of release.