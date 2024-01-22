Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ayodhya: Superstar Chiranjeevi along with his son and actor Ram Charan on Monday morning arrived in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Both the celebs arrived from their hometown Hyderabad.

Before leaving for Ayodhya, Chiranjeevi told ANI, “That is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it’s a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman who is my deity, has personally invited me…We are so fortunate to witness this Pran Pratishta…”

Ram Charan, on the other hand, told ANI, “It’s a long wait, we are all very honoured to be there.”

Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony.

Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Asha Bhosle among others will also be attending the ceremony.

Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled ‘Mangal Dhwani’.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.

The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.