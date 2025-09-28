Ram Charan completes 18 years, Peddi team surprises fans

Hyderabad: Global star Ram Charan has completed 18 years in the Telugu film industry. To mark the special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film Peddi unveiled a striking poster. The poster shows Charan in a rugged look, standing on railway tracks with a bidi in his mouth and a bat slung over his shoulder. Fans have been thrilled with this mass avatar, which promises raw style and emotional depth.

About the Film

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. The rural sports drama features Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma also play key roles. The film is produced on a grand scale by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman is handling the music, giving the film a global appeal. Top technicians such as cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, editor Navin Nooli, and production designer Avinash Kolla are also part of the project.

OTT Deal and Progress

The film has already secured a massive OTT deal, reportedly worth Rs 130 crore, with a possible increase of Rs 20 crore based on its box office run. Production is halfway through, with editing and shooting happening simultaneously.

On this milestone, Ram Charan’s father, megastar Chiranjeevi, penned a touching message, expressing pride in his son’s discipline, hard work, and humility.

Peddi is set for a grand worldwide release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if this rural sports drama will become a memorable milestone in his career.