Ram Charan once QUIT his Hyderabad home due to Upasana

Hyderabad: Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan, recently shared her experience dealing with postpartum depression. In an interview with The Times of India, she revealed that Charan moved into her parents’ home to support her during this challenging phase.

A Supportive Partner

Upasana described Charan as a “hands-on father” who stood by her side. She said, “He has been my strength throughout. During my postpartum, my husband was my therapist and moved in with me to my parents’ place. I understand it’s not the same for all mothers, so it’s vital for them to prioritise their well-being and seek professional assistance when needed.”

The couple welcomed their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, in June 2023.

Prioritizing Well-Being

Upasana emphasized the importance of prioritizing the well-being of all mothers. She encouraged seeking professional assistance when needed. Charan’s active participation in parenting and his loving attention to Klin Kaara enriched their journey.

“His loving attention and active participation in raising Klin Kaara have enriched this phase further. Even her eating habits mirror Mr. C. She’s a true Konidela,” She added

Moments of Guilt

As a working mother, Upasana admitted to moments of guilt when leaving her daughter. She and Charan often find themselves shedding more tears than Klin Kaara. Despite the challenges, Upasana relies on her mother, Shobana Kamineni, for support.

“It’s heart-wrenching to leave Kaara. Charan and I cry more than she does. As working mothers, moments of guilt are inevitable,” she explained.