Ram Charan opts for desi workout for his upcoming schedule of ‘RC 15’

New Delhi: Actor Ram Charan’s fitness mantra is short and simple: ‘No excuses’. For him, workout is extremely important.

On Thursday, Ram took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his desi workout session. The ‘RRR’ star ditched the usual gym and went the desi way for his workout session from his vacation, where he can be seen working out in an unconventional gym in Africa without a break.

“All set for the upcoming schedule. Workout has no vacation,” he captioned the post.

Ram’s fitness video has garnered several likes and comments.

“You on fire anna,” a social media user commented.

“Woahh… inspiring,” another one wrote.

One user called him “the real beast.”

The next schedule of the ‘RC 15’ is set to take place in New Zealand. After his vacation, the actor is expected to fly down to the island country. He is expected to be joined by the film’s female lead Kiara Advani.

‘RC 15’ is the working title of Shankar’s directorial.

SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram and Sunil are also a part of ‘RC 15’.