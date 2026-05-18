Hyderabad: All eyes are currently on Ram Charan’s upcoming pan-India film Peddi as fans eagerly await the much-anticipated trailer launch today on May 18, 2026. According to the latest updates, the trailer will be unveiled after 3 PM at a grand event in Mumbai’s Jio World Drive and is expected to create massive buzz online.

The makers recently raised excitement further by releasing a powerful new poster showcasing the film’s intense rural backdrop.

Interestingly, the trailer launch was initially planned to take place in Bhopal as part of the film’s strategy to strengthen its reach among North Indian audiences. However, the venue was suddenly shifted to Mumbai, where several Bollywood personalities, including Salman Khan, are expected to attend the event. Salman reportedly shares a close bond with both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Reportedly, Ram Charan is already in Mumbai, while the rest of the cast and crew, including Janhvi Kapoor and director Buchi Babu Sana, will join him for the grand launch.

Meanwhile, the decision to host yet another major promotional event outside Hyderabad has sparked discussions among Telugu fans online. Despite Ram Charan enjoying a massive fan base in Hyderabad and the Telugu states, many fans feel the city is being sidelined as the makers appear to focus heavily on Hindi and North Indian audiences.

With pan-India promotions becoming increasingly important for big-ticket films, Bollywood-centric launch events are slowly becoming the norm.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a rural sports action drama featuring Ram Charan in a rugged and massy avatar. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Shiva Rajkumar in key roles. The movie is now officially slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.