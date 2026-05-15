Ram Charan’s Peddi lands in big trouble in Telangana, theatres boycott

Hyderabad: Ram Charan starrer Peddi has landed in the middle of a major industry controversy even before its release on June 4. What started as a disagreement between producers and exhibitors over the rental and percentage system has now become one of the biggest debates in Tollywood.

Single-screen theatre owners across Telangana have openly announced that they may not screen the film if their demands are ignored. The issue is no longer limited to a few theatres in Hyderabad. Exhibitors say several single screens across the Nizam region are ready to support the protest.

What Is the Rental vs Percentage System Issue?

The main fight is about how theatre revenue should be shared. At present, many single-screen theatres run on a fixed rental model. Exhibitors argue that this system is hurting them badly after the pandemic and rising maintenance costs.

Theatre owners are demanding a percentage-sharing model, where they receive a share from ticket collections, similar to multiplex chains. Producers, however, believe sudden changes in the system will affect film business and recovery.

This disagreement has now turned personal, with both sides making sharp comments during recent press meets.

Big Risk for Peddi in Nizam Region

The Nizam market is one of the most important areas for Telugu cinema. Reports suggest huge money is involved in Peddi distribution rights, especially for the Nizam territory.

If single-screen theatres refuse to screen the film, it could affect opening collections in mass centres and smaller towns. Industry insiders believe the film is very important for theatres and distributors, especially after a dry box office season since January.

Tollywood Waiting

Several meetings and press conferences have already taken place. A key joint meeting between producers, distributors and exhibitors is now expected to decide the next step.

Many in the industry are hoping senior figures like Chiranjeevi will help bring both sides together before the situation gets worse.

Fans are now waiting to see whether the issue gets solved peacefully or if Peddi will face a difficult release in Telangana.