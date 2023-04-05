Ram Charan to take break from acting, here’s why

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Ram Charan is preparing to take a break from his hectic filming schedule to enjoy the joys of fatherhood. Yes, you read that correctly! According to latest buzz in the industry, the adoring husband and soon-to-be father has planned to take paternity leave to be by his beloved wife, Upasana‘s, side.

Upasana, who is currently seven months pregnant, will give birth in a few months. And Ram Charan, being the caring partner that he is, wants to make certain that he does not miss any precious moments during this special time.

Ram Charan has decided to postpone his upcoming project with Buchchi Babu Sana to September to be present for Upasana during her due date in June, despite his busy shooting schedules for Shankar’s Game Changer. Ram Charan wants to make sure he doesn’t miss out on any of the happy moments as the entire mega family awaits the new arrival.

According to a report in Cinejosh, Ram Charan wants to be there for Upasana during this special time. While Buchchi Babu’s script and pre-production work are in full swing and will be completed by June, shooting will begin in September after Ram Charan returns from paternity leave.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates from Tollywood.