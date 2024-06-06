Ram Charan to wrap up ‘Game Changer’ shoot in next 10 days

Mumbai: Telugu star Ram Charan, who is currently working on director Shankar’s film ‘Game Changer’, will wrap up the shoot in the next 10 days.

A source revealed that while the other sequences of the film will continue to be shot, Ram Charan’s work on the project will conclude in June.

‘Game Changer’ also stars Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. It is said that Ram has quite a busy shoot schedule in hand after which the actor will move on to his next project.

In ‘Game Changer’, the actor essays the role of an IAS officer, while Kiara plays the leading lady. Actress Anjali will be seen in a key role, along with S.J. Suryah, who was recently seen in ‘Jigarthanda Double X’, playing the antagonist in ‘Game Changer’.

The film was officially announced in February 2021 under the tentative title ‘RC15’, as it marked Ram’s 15th film as the lead actor.

The official title of the film was unveiled in March 2023.