Hyderabad: Tollywood star Ram Charan has successfully undergone surgery for a right wrist injury that he reportedly sustained while shooting for his film Peddi. The procedure was performed at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore on Monday, with internationally renowned hand and wrist surgeon Dr Alejandro Badia from Miami reportedly joining the medical team.

According to HT, the surgery was successful despite the complexity of the injury.

“The surgery was super successful. It was a complicated procedure but was managed with precision laproscopically,” the source was quoted saying in the report.

Ram Charan is believed to have injured his wrist while filming an action sequence for Peddi. Following medical evaluation, doctors advised surgery to ensure a full recovery and avoid future complications. He is now expected to undergo a rehabilitation programme before returning to work. Neither the actor nor his team has issued an official statement so far.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles.