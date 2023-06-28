Ram Charan, Upasana to shift to Moinabad with their newborn

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s IT couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are on cloud nine ever since they welcomed their baby girl ‘mega princess’ on June 20. Every move of the newborn has been sparking interest among mega fans. The latest buzz is that Upasana and her newborn daughter will be relocating to her mother’s home.

Moinabad’s Upasana’s Mother’s House

Before her delivery, Upasana revealed their plans to return to Chiranjeevi’s house in her recent interview with TOI. She said, “We are living by ourselves now but we are going to move back with Charan’s parents house very soon. We were bought up in a setup where our grandparents were deeply involved in our upbringing. We don’t want to deprive our child of that joy.”

And now, latest reports suggests that after being discharged from the hospital, Upasana, the proud new mother, and her precious little baby girl will be moving to Upasana’s mother’s home in the peaceful surroundings of Moinabad.

Fans of the Mega Family are now waiting for the glimpses into the life of the little Mega Princess with bated breath.