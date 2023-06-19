Ram Charan, Upasana to welcome their baby tomorrow; boy or girl?

Hyderabad: Excitement fills the air as Tollywood‘s power couple Ram Charan and Upasana, eagerly await the arrival of their much-awaited baby tomorrow. If the latest buzz is to be believed, Upasana’s due date is June 20 and she is likely to welcome her baby at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad.

This happy news has brought great joy to the Mega family and the charismatic actor’s devoted fans. However, let’s wait for an official announcement from the couple.

Fans are eager to share in the excitement of this wonderful event as the countdown begins to learn whether it is a baby boy or baby girl.

A couple of weeks ago, the Mirchi 9 website stated in its report that Charan confirmed the baby’s gender in a recent interview with a national media journalist. “My first Jaan is Upasana. My second Jaan is my pet dog Rhyme. And my 3rd Jaan is on her way”, Charan says in the video as per the news portal.

Not only that, but the couple hinted at the pregnancy with a pink-themed baby shower in Hyderabad recently in which Upasana donned pink outfit.

Ram Charan and Upasana married on June 14, 2012. After a decade of marriage, they announced the pregnancy on December 12, 2022. Their 11th wedding anniversary was recently celebrated.