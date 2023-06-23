Ram Charan, Upasana’s FIRST photo with their newborn is here!

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, who welcomed their first child on June 20, made their first public appearance with their baby on Friday. They posed outside Apollo Hospital here.

Pictures and videos of new Daddy Ram Charan walking out of the hospital with his baby girl aka Mega Princess in his arms are circulating online. The couple and the newborn were received with loud cheers by his fans and rose petals by fans and media.

Ram Charan also addressed the media outside the hospital and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their blessings. He said, “We are so lucky. Upasana and the baby, there are no complications. They are doing very, very well,” he said.