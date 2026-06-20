Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara’s face revealed on birthday

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela.

On the occasion of their daughter Klin Kaara’s birthday, the star couple shared adorable family picture and officially revealed her face for the first time. The heartwarming photos quickly went viral on social media, with fans showering the little one with love and birthday wishes.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ram Charan and Upasana wrote, “Happy Birthday KlinKaara our precious little one.”

The photo capture a joyful family moment, with Ram Charan and Upasana holding Klin Kaara close as she flashes a bright smile for the camera.

As soon as the photos were posted, social media was flooded with reactions from fans and celebrities alike, making Klin Kaara one of the most talked-about star kids online today.

With the long-awaited face reveal finally here, the adorable family portrait has become an instant hit among Ram Charan’s fans.

Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni tied the knot on June 14, 2012, in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023. Their family grew further in 2026 with the arrival of twins – a son, Shivram, and a daughter, Anveera Devi. Today, the couple are proud parents to three children.