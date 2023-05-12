Ram Charan’s Hyderabad Polo and Horse Riding Club: Price & pics

Hyderabad: Did you know that the handsome Tollywood actor Ram Charan is also an enthusiastic horse rider in addition to being a movie star? He is so devoted to the activity that he started a club near Hyderabad. It is located near Mrugavani National Park in Aziz Nagar.

Ram Charan founded his own club ‘Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club’, which is now well-known among the neighbourhood horse riding fans, as a result of his own passion for horse riding.

More About Hyderabad Polo and Horse Riding Club

The Hyderabad Polo and Horse-Riding Club is not very far from Hyderabad. Local rider enthusiasts gather at Ram Charan’s Horse-Riding Club to watch some of the best players in the area compete in the sport. The club has a beautiful setting with verdant green fields and a tranquil atmosphere that make it the ideal place to relax and enjoy a game.

But there’s more! Ram Charan’s love of horses also led him to believe that they ought to be able to assist those who want to learn how to ride in the busy city of Hyderabad. The Ram Charan’s Horse Riding Club Hyderabad branch is a cutting-edge establishment that provides its members with a selection of horses and top-notch equipment. The club is a great place for people who want to learn how to play polo or for seasoned players who want to get better.

Image Source: Hyderabad polo and riding club

According to reports, Ram Charan has invested Rs 20 crores in this.

Visiting one of Ram Charan’s clubs is a must-do if you’re a fan of the actor or simply enjoy the sport of horse riding. You’ll not only get to feel the rush of galloping around on a horse, but you might even get to meet the well-known actor!

Why wait? For a thrilling game of polo, visit Ram Charan’s Horse-Riding Club in Aziz Nagar, Hyderabad. The future? Even the next horse-riding champion could be you! Who knows?