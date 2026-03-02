Ram Charan’s new film Peddi earns Rs 200 crore already, know how

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is creating massive hype even before its release. The film is quickly becoming one of the biggest Telugu films of 2026, with a pre-release business that is breaking records. Expectations for Peddi are soaring, with the movie on track to surpass Rs. 200 crore in pre-release business for the Telugu version alone.

Record-Breaking Overseas Deal

The film has already made a significant mark internationally. The overseas theatrical rights for Peddi have been sold for Rs. 40 crore, which is one of the highest deals seen in the Telugu film industry this year. This reflects the immense confidence distributors have in the film’s global appeal, especially in markets like the USA, UK, and Australia, where Ram Charan has a strong fan base.

The overseas breakeven target is set at 9 million USD, showing the film’s potential to perform well globally. The deal for Peddi has even outdone Ustaad Bhagat Singh in terms of overseas business. Peddi’s overseas rights are three times more valuable than those of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which were sold for just Rs. 13 crore.

Rising Anticipation for Release

With such high pre-release numbers, excitement for Peddi continues to rise. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the second single, Rai Rai Raa Raa, which comes after the hit song Chikiri Chikiri. The music, composed by AR Rahman, has played a significant role in building the film’s pre-release buzz.

The film is scheduled for release on April 30, 2026, and Ram Charan has already started dubbing for his role, signalling that the movie is entering its final stages of production.

Peddi is on track to become one of the biggest Telugu films of 2026, with its pre-release business already crossing impressive milestones. The Rs. 40 crore overseas deal and the potential Rs. 200 crore business showcase the film’s massive commercial success