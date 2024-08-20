Ram Charan’s new Rolls Royce turns heads at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela and their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, made a stylish return to Hyderabad on August 19 after attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The family was spotted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday evening, where they instantly caught attention, not just for their presence but for their luxurious ride.

In a video shared on Instagram by paparazzi accounts, Ram Charan, Upasana, their daughter, and their entourage were seen exiting the airport, where they were greeted by fans and onlookers.

What turned even more heads was appearance of Ram Charan’s latest acquisition a sleek black Rolls Royce Spectre, worth a whopping Rs 7.5 crore.

The high-end vehicle, which he added to his collection in July, is the first of its kind in Hyderabad. Launched in India earlier this year, the Rolls Royce Spectre exemplifies Ram Charan’s well-known passion for luxury cars.

During his visit to Australia, Ram Charan was honored with the prestigious title of Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture at the IFFM. On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for his next big release, “Game Changer,” where he will be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani.