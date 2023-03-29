Ram Charan’s ‘shirt’ becomes talk of town, it is worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Ram Charan recently hosted a star-studded birthday bash, and all eyes were on his attire. Big names from the film industry attended, including Rajamouli’s entire family, the Manchu family, and other sensational stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, and Nikhil. But it was Ram Charan’s stunning outfit and its price that drew everyone’s attention.

The actor, dressed all in black, was seen wearing a self-designed shining shirt that had everyone gushing. And it’s easy to see why the Yves Saint Laurent organic silk black shirt is a work of art, with black-thread embroidery and a stunning matte and shiny finish. It is worth $1550 (roughly Rs 1 lakh).

But it wasn’t just the shirt that stole the show; it was the way Charan wore it that added a touch of class to the occasion. He showed confidence and style, showing his status as a fashion icon. According to reports, Charan’s wife, Upasana, purchased the shirt during their recent trip to the United States for the Oscars campaign and presentation ceremony.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently enjoying the worldwide success of RRR. He has RC16 with Kiara Advani next and also a small cameo in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.