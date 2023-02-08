Ram Charan’s wife Upasana pens an apology to newlyweds Sidharth, Kiara

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7 at Suryagrah palace in Jaisalmer

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 8th February 2023 11:39 am IST
Ram Charan's wife Upasana pens an apology to newlyweds Sidharth, Kiara

Mumbai: South sensation Ram Charan’s wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela penned an apology to newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on their wedding post.

Upasana apologised to the couple for not attending their wedding due to prior commitments.

She wrote in the comment section: “Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn’t be there. Lots of love to both of you.”

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7 at Suryagrah palace in Jaisalmer. They posted pictures from their wedding ceremony on Tuesday late evening.

Kiara looked every inch gorgeous in a pink lehenga. Sidharth wore an ivory shervani with a matching turban.

Speaking about work, Sidharth will soon make his web series debut with the upcoming series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. He also has Yodha as one of his upcoming projects. Kiara will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 8th February 2023 11:39 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button