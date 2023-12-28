Ram Gopal Varma claims threat to his life

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has alleged that Amaravathi Conservation Samiti leader Srinivas has given a contract to assassinate him.

In the midst of this controversy, TDP seems to be countering allegations with the release of the movie ‘Vyuham.’

In a surprising turn of events, political figures Lokesh and Babu have consistently criticized Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Notably, this critique is not related to a movie review but is centered around the TDP’s apparent apprehension of the film ‘Vyuham.’ Thus far, the TDP has not issued a denial regarding Srinivas’s comments.

Expressing concern for his safety, RGV stated, “Even the mere thought of Lokesh and Babu is enough to instill fear in me.”

RGV asserts that there is no need for apprehension about the movie ‘Vyuham’ if no actions are taken against him.

“Last night in a Telugu TV channel debate Srinivas openly offered one crore rupees to my head due to threatening me publicly today I have registered a complaint against him with Andhra Pradesh DGP,” said RGV.