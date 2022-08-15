Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet on freedom will leave you in splits

Hyderabad: As India celebrates its 75th year of freedom today, everyone’s hearts are filled with pride, and joy. Social media is flooded with wishes and tricolors. Several celebrities, from Bollywood and Tollywood, have also jumped on the bandwagon and are sharing patriotic posts on social media. One such talented face in the Indian film industry, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also took to Twitter to celebrate the special occasion. However, he has left the internet chuckling with his unique and hilarious take on independence day.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ram Gopal Varma talked about what independence means to him. He described it as freedom from husbands, wives, and kids. He tweeted, “True independence for a husband is to get independence from his nagging wife and for a wife, it is to get independence from her boring husband and for children it is to get independence from their irritating parents #HappyIndependenceDay.”

True independence for a husband is to get independence from his nagging wife and for a wife,it is to get independence from her boring husband and for children it is to get independence from their irritating parents #HappyIndependenceDay — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 15, 2022

The tweet has garnered 6.8k likes and many replied to Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet with their own hilarious takes on what freedom is.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

And for us it is to get independence from your cringe tweets https://t.co/rvduvr5RQe — Yash Dua (@yash_duaaa) August 15, 2022

And for twitter when your account gets deactivated #ThammudiGhantAAPhalAAm #ThammudiGhantaPhalAAm https://t.co/N4AbxzgGtN — MegaStar & Tendulkar – The Mass Gods (@MassGodMEGASTAR) August 15, 2022

lol.. trust RGV who zooms in to a different angle & perspective which is somewhat real, bitter, sarcastic & humorous. Neenu Gandhi laanti mahatmudu kaadu. Keep good health & continue to zoomin with your auteur'istic signature style perceptions & reaction to reactions🙏🤔🤣 — ZenRaj (@zenraj) August 15, 2022

Independence from RGV from his Sarcastic Tweets 😉 — Malakpet Diaries – Stay Safe & Wear Mask (@MalakpetD) August 15, 2022

On the professional front, Ram Gopal Varma has ‘Idi Prem Katha Kadu’, ‘Geher’, ‘I Am R’, ‘Sridevi’, and ‘Cobra’ in the pipeline.