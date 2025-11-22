Ram Gopal Varma’s ultimate solution to stop piracy once and for all

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma decided to shed light on the persistent issue of film piracy through his latest social media post.

The ‘Sarkar’ maker attributed the growing issue to the providers of these pirated movies and also those who support them.

The director penned on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, “ROBIN HOOD RAVI…Piracy will never stop. Not because technology is too advanced or policing too weak , but because as long as there are a large number of people to watch a pirated film there will always be Ravis to serve them. Now the funniest thing is Ravi supporters proudly comparing him to Robin Hood as if they discovered some Nobel Prize winning logic. (sic)”

“First of all, Robin Hood is not a hero. Going by today’s definitions he’s the world’s first recorded terrorist. He loots and kills the have’s to give to the have not’s and the only crime of the rich is that they are rich. Imagine how depraved one is , to think being financially successful is a crime punishable by theft and murder. It takes tonnes of ignorance to romanticize a criminal as a saint simply because the recipients are getting stolen goods for free,” RGV added.

ROBIN HOOD RAVI



Piracy will never stop. Not because technology is too advanced or policing too weak , but because as long as there are a large number of people to watch a pirated film there will always be Ravis to serve them.



Now the funniest thing is Ravi supporters proudly… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 22, 2025

He added that those who justify piracy by saying that going to the movies is an expensive experience should also advocate for robbing BMW showrooms and distributing them among people for free.

“This kind of thinking will lead to social collapse, leading to anarchy People watch pirated content not because of some moral revolution but mainly because of convenience”, Ram Gopal Varma explained.

He further claimed that most of the people, including members from the film fraternity, watch pirated content to save money, and time.

However, the filmmaker also offered a solution to effectively stop piracy.

“Apart from criminalising the supplier they should also criminalise the viewer. Because catching the pirate is difficult because he’s hiding behind secretive digital ghettos. But catching the viewer is easy.

Arrest a 100 random people watching pirated content and publicise their names,” Ram Gopal Varma shared.