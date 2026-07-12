Ram Kapoor’s shocking confession: I was molested at 13

Mumbai: Actor Ram Kapoor opened up on one of traumatic experiences in life. In the latest episode of the streaming show ‘Lock Upp’, the actor shared that he was molested in school. However, the actor went on to reveal that the person, who did wrong to him, helped him get over the trauma induced by him on the actor.

The actor, who was marked “At Risk”, had to reveal the secret in a bid to save himself from elimination.

He said, “I was 13 years old when I was molested in school. Till today, only my wife Gautami knows about it. I have never spoken about this publicly”.

The actor explained that the experience left a lasting impact on him, even though he chose to bury the memory for years. The actor further mentioned that revisiting the incident was never easy, but he felt it was important to acknowledge it now, especially if it encouraged conversations around childhood trauma and the emotional scars survivors often carry.

The actor said that both him and his abuser were kids in their teenage, and the latter did apologise to him, and “helped” him heal.

While the revelation marked one of the most vulnerable moments of the season, it also went on to present a different part of Ram’s personality. The actor has often been in the spotlight for his outspoken nature and candid opinions on the reality show, this emotional confession offered viewers a different side of the actor.

The actor also shared that he doesn’t know what he would tell his kids when they say, “He told this in front of the entire country but didn’t tell us”.

After revealing his secret as a lifeline, the actor was marked secure, eventually leading to the elimination of Riyaz. Shreya was marked secure for the coming week on the show.