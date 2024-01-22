‘Ram Ke Naam’ screening: Ex-MP Azeez Pasha demands withdrawal of case

Hyderabad: Former Member of Parliament and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Syed Azeez Pasha on Monday condemned the arrest of three persons in Defence Colony under Neredmet police station for screening ‘Ram ke Naam’, a notable and award winning film of Anand Patwardhan.

“On getting the information from Prof Ram Puniyani who informed me about the case, I immediately contacted the DCP concerned and demanded that the case be dropped unconditionally. I sent a letter to the Rachakonda Police Commissioner seeking action against SHO Neredmet,” he said in a statement.

He further stated the film had certain cryptic remarks against VHP and it could not become the basis of registering a case against the three, including two girls, as secular people have faith on secular, socialist and democratic constitution, are bound to criticise VHP for dividing the country on religious lines. If the case is not withdrawn unconditionally, CPI will protest against the unwarranted arrests of the innocents, he warned.