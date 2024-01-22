Ram temple a blot on face of Indian democracy: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Ministry of foreign affairs has officially voiced its disapproval regarding the consecration of the Ram Temple at the site of the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya. “A temple built on the site of a demolished mosque will remain a blot on the face of India’s democracy for the generations to come,” a press release from the office of Pakistan Ministry of foreign affairs read.

🔊: PR NO. 2️⃣4️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣



Pakistan Condemns Consecration of the ‘Ram Temple’ on the Site of Demolished Babri Mosque



🔗⬇️https://t.co/s3zJmZMhzN pic.twitter.com/X5rYshPxDu — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 22, 2024

Pakistan has criticised the Indian judiciary for not only absolving those responsible for the mosque’s demolition but also for permitting the erection of a temple in its place.

“The rising tide of ‘Hindutva’ ideology in India poses a serious threat to religious harmony and regional peace. The Chief Ministers of two major Indian states, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, are on record as citing the Babri Mosque’s demolition or inauguration of the ‘Ram Temple’ as the first step towards reclaiming parts of Pakistan,” the ministry said.

The centuries-old mosque was demolished on 6 December 1992 by a mob of extremists. Deplorably, India’s superior judiciary not only acquitted the criminals responsible for this despicable act but also allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished mosque, it added.

Pakistan called upon the international community, including the United Nations and other international organisations, to address the escalating Islamophobia, hate speech, and hate crimes in India. It said that the international community should take cognisance of the growing Islamophobia, hate speech and hate crimes in India. “The United Nations and other relevant international organisations should play their part in saving the Islamic heritage sites in India from extremist groups and ensuring the protection of the religious and cultural rights of the minorities in India,” it said.

“Developments of the last 31 years, leading to today’s consecration ceremony, are indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. These constitute an important facet of the ongoing efforts for social, economic and political marginalisation of the Indian Muslims,” it said.

There is a growing list of mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, facing similar threats of desecration and destruction, it said.

Pakistan also urged the Government of India to ensure the safety and security of religious minorities, including Muslims and their holy places.