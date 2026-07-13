Ram temple donation row: SC seeks status report from UP SIT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday, July 13, directed the Special Investigation Team formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the alleged embezzlement of donation money at the Ram temple in Ayodhya to submit a status report in the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohna also issued a notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on pleas seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the donations ‘theft’ row.

Narendra Kumar Goswami, one of the three petitioners, moved the top court seeking a CBI probe into the matter. He also sought a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of the finances of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the affairs of the Ram temple.

Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav filed the second petition seeking similar measures.

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Besides seeking a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe, the third petition filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh has sought a forensic audit of the entire finances of the temple trust.

Earlier, a partial working day bench headed by Justice B V Nagarathna had asked one of the petitioners to mention the case for urgent hearing on a later date.

The petition, filed by practising advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, said a CBI-led multi-disciplinary Special Investigation Team (SIT) should investigate the alleged financial irregularities and other purported illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of the temple trust.

In the petition, Rai sought directions to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Trust for constituting and operationalising such regulatory, supervisory and audit mechanisms, as may be necessary, to safeguard public interest and maintain the confidence of millions of devotees and donors.

Whether or not the reports regarding missing funds and other alleged irregularities concerning the Trust are ultimately found to be true, such reports have caused deep concern among the generations that struggled for the restoration of the glory of Ayodhya, the plea said.

It also said the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government commenced its inquiry into the matter without the registration of an FIR or any regular criminal case.

The plea said the issues involved not only concern the possible commission of cognisable offences but also directly affect the faith, sentiments and confidence of countless devotees and the public.

On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT on a request from the temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ram temple.

The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan.