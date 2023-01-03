Ram temple head priest blesses Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Ayodhya: In a surprise move, Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, has conveyed his blessings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whose ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will enter Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

“Whatever work you are doing for the country is for the benefit of all. My blessings are with you,” Das wrote in a letter, which he handed over to Youth Congress leader Gaurav Tewari.

“Lord Ram’s blessings be with you (Rahul Gandhi),” he added.

Hanuman Garhi priest Raju Das, meanwhile, said, “This is his personal opinion. We do not agree with Satyendra Das. The Congress has always been anti-Hindu.”

Hectic preparations for Rahul’s BJY in UP

Preparations are on for Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in Uttar Pradesh, which will enter the state on January 3 and cover a distance of 120 kilometres before crossing over to Haryana on January 5.

The Congress leaders are confident that the yatra will galvanise the party’s workers and make the masses aware of the ‘misrule’ of the BJP government at the Centre and the state.

The yatra, which is currently on a winter break, will resume from the Hanuman Mandir in Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate on January 3 and enter Ghaziabad around noon.

It will make a night halt in Mavikala village in Baghpat.

The yatra will pass through Shamli district on January 4 and enter Haryana though Sanauli in Panipat in the evening of January 5, the party leaders said.

The party’s Baghpat district unit president Yunus Chowdhary said the yatris will be received at the Dundahera checkpost and the march will halt for the night at Mavikala village on January 3 where Rahul Gandhi will stay at a farm house.

Arrangements for the stay of about 2,000-2,500 people are being made, he added.