Ram temple is useless, SP leader’s remarks create controversy

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday, May 7, created a major controversy when he commented on the newly-constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said that “the temple is bekaar (useless).”

The Samajwadi Party leader said that temples in our country are not built like this, adding that the “Ram temple has not been built according to Vaastu.”

Yadav said, “I worship Lord Ram every day. Some people have done the patent on Ram Navami. But, that temple in Ayodhya is bekaar (useless). It is not how temples are built. The design and map of the temple is not according to vaastu.”

Reacting sharply to the statement, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: “The INDIA members are playing with people’s faith for vote bank politics. They have always opposed Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party said that the Samajwadi Party leader’s comments are the most “shocking and insulting” remarks on Ram Mandir by the INDIA bloc.

Slamming the leader, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took to X and wrote: “Shocking & most insulting comment on Ram Mandir by INDIA bloc SP Leader Ram Gopal Yadav.”

He further accused the Samajwadi Party of attacking the Ram Bhakts, stating that with such comments, it is clear that the INDIA bloc is working towards eradication of Sanatan dharma.