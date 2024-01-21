Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ to be telecasted live at over 280 places in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday will be telecasted live on LED screens at 283 places in this holy city, VHP members said.

Speaking to reporters at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) camp in the Magh Mela area here, VHP’s office bearer retired Captain Satya Prakash Mishra said LED screens are being installed at major public places, intersections and prominent temples so that people can witness the historic moment of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the idol of lord Ram Lalla.

He added that a ‘bhajan’ programme and aarti would be held from 11 am to 1 pm at the VHP offices in Kesar Bhawan and Mahavir Bhawan. In the evening, a ‘Deepotsav’ will be organised followed by bursting of environment-friendly firecrackers.

Mishra said on the call of VHP, Ram devotees have made a list of 283 places where the consecration ceremony will be telecast live on LED screens.

He said Prayagraj has played a major role in the Ram Mandir movement. Ashok Singhal, former VHP president, used to hold meetings here to make strategies for the movement with guidance of saints and seers.

“Today the dream of Ram temple is coming true, hence there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people of Prayagraj,” Mishra said.

A Diwali-like atmosphere prevails in this holy city on the occasion of the consecration ceremony.

Meanwhile, loudspeakers have been installed across the city, including prominent hubs such as Chowk, Ghantaghar area for playing Ram bhajans on the occasion.

Processions were taken out at several places here on Sunday.

Apart from this, people in the city have put up saffron flags with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on them outside their houses. Special arrangements for lighting have been made at the intersections by the administration.