‘Rama Navami rally changed route’: Hyderabad police on Charminar clash

Hyderabad: After a case was registered against Muslim youth for beating up two Hindu youngsters during a Ram Navami rally on Thursday near Charminar, the police stated that the rally had changed its route causing the brawl.

The Sri Ram Navami rally on March 30 changed the route and marched on the other route owing to which the disturbance was created and a clash took place. Police immediately reached the spot and evicted both groups from the area.

Also Read Hyderabad: 2 Hindutva activists beaten near Charminar for provocative slogans

The Charminar police had earlier booked a case against a group of Muslim youngsters for allegedly attacking the two Hindutva activists on the night of Rama Navami.

Sources said the two youngsters who were part of the Rama Navami festival rallies stopped near a mosque close to the Shehran Market and raised slogans when prayers were going on. An argument happened between the local Namazis and the two youngsters after which the duo were attacked and reportedly chased away.

“We have filed a case against the group for not following the permitted route,” said ACP, Charminar, Rudra Bhaskar.

The police late in the night booked a case under sections 341, 323 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation is ongoing.