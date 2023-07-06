Ramagundam Medical College renamed Singareni Institute of Medical Sciences

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday issued an order renaming the Ramagundam Medical College to Singareni Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) along with granting reservation in MBBS seats at the college specifically for the children of Singareni employees.

This initiative aims to provide enhanced educational opportunities to deserving candidates from Singareni families, the state government said.

“The decision to rename Ramagundam Government Medical College to Singareni Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) was made after chief minister KCR carefully considered the appeals put forth by Singareni employees, highlighting his commitment to their welfare. In response, the government swiftly issued orders to implement these transformative measures,” the state government further stated.

State health minister Harish Rao expressed his resolute support for this decision, emphasizing the importance of equal opportunities for quality education.

He stated, “We wholeheartedly recognize the vital role played by Singareni employees in the development of our state, and it is essential to provide their children with equal opportunities to pursue high-quality medical education. By extending reservation in MBBS seats, we are ensuring that deserving candidates from Singareni families have access to the medical education they aspire to achieve.”

Among the total of 150 available MBBS seats at Ramagundam Medical College, 23 seats are allocated under the All India Quota. Consequently, the remaining 127 seats will now have a 5% reservation, ensuring 7 seats exclusively for Singareni employees.

Admission to these reserved seats for Singareni employees’ children will be based on the merit achieved in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Additionally, the existing reservation categories for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes (BC) will be taken into consideration during the admission process for these seats, further enhancing inclusivity, the government said.

In addition to the reservation in MBBS seats, the government has also allocated 50 beds in the medical college hospital specifically for Singareni employees. This dedicated allotment ensures that Singareni employees and their families receive priority access to healthcare services at the Singareni Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), further emphasizing the government’s commitment to their well-being and healthcare needs, the state government said.

It further said that the reservation policy aligns with chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision of establishing government medical colleges in every district of Telangana.