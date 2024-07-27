Ramanagara name changed to Bengaluru South amid opposition by BJP 

Bengaluru: In a significant move, the Karnataka Cabinet renamed Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South district. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Siddaramaiah.

While Congress leaders have supported the move, the BJP has strongly opposed it.

Law Minister HK Patil while announcing the decision clarified that while the name will change, there will be no administrative changes. “Ramanagara is a part of Bangalore. Many people want the brand to come under Bangalore. This decision has been taken according to the demand and desire of the people,” he stated.

On June 9, deputy CM DK Shivakumar led a delegation to submit a letter to CM Siddaramaiah, requesting the renaming of Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South district and declaring Ramanagara as the district headquarters.

Historically, the petition highlighted that Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Yelahanka, Devanahalli, Anekal, Bangalore South, Bangalore East, Hoskote, Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Channapatna taluks were part of Bangalore district. In 1986, several taluks were declared as Bangalore rural district. In 2007, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, and Kanakapura taluks were grouped to form Ramanagara district, with Ramanagara as its headquarters.



The move to rename the district aligns with the public’s desire to leverage the international recognition, sovereignty, and prestige associated with Bangalore city. This sentiment was echoed in a petition to rename Ramanagara district, comprising Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Harohalli taluks, as Bangalore South District with Ramanagara as the district headquarters.

However, the decision has not been without controversy. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy has vehemently opposed the renaming, warning of a strong fight against the change. He even announced that the name will be retained after 2028 after the BJP-JDS alliance comes back to power.

The decision, coming on the eve of the Channapatna Assembly Constituency by-election, is expected to lead to political ramifications. Although the name change issue was not initially on the cabinet meeting agenda, it was introduced and approved at the last moment, underscoring the urgency and importance attributed to this decision by the state government.